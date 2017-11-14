Rocco Grimaldi returned to AHL Rampage

Grimaldi and AJ Greer have both been returned to the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage

Good news for the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported via LeftWingLock, who pulled the transactions from the AHL’s official roster movement page, that forwards Rocco Grimaldi and AJ Greer have been reassigned to the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage by the Avalanche.

Grimaldi, drafted in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers, has been a decent go-between for the Avalanche as supplementary depth since arriving with the club in the summer of 2016.

This year, he boasts five games at the NHL level, recording a goal and three points in the process. He was held pointless in both of Colorado’s games in Sweden, though, recording just 7:10 and 8:09 of ice time in each game, respectively.

Greer, on the other hand, may have a much higher eventual NHL ceiling.

At the moment, he boasts just one assist and zero goals in six NHL games on the year for Colorado, but offers far more NHL size - he stands at 6-foot-3 and 204 lbs to Grimaldi’s 5-foot-8 and 180 lbs - and was a standout at the AHL level last year. He was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft by Colorado, and hasn’t played for another NHL club.

With both players down in the AHL again, expect that Kamenev is ready to join the club for their next game later this week, but it’s also possible that Tyson Jost is going to be ready to go. He’s been nearing a return for a few days, and the move could suggest that he’ll draw into the lineup on Thursday.