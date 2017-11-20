Rodin Released

The Canucks have placed Anton Rodin on waivers for the purpose of being released from his contract.

While it shouldn’t come as a surprise, the news that Anton Rodin has asked for the Canucks to release him from his contract did seem to pop out of nowhere. Rodin, the Canucks 2nd round pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, his legacy may end up being the poster child for the Canucks mismanagement of assets.

Sure, Rodin’s injury history didn’t do him any favours, but when you look at what has plagued this team over the last few seasons, it’s a fairly damning statement that a guy like Rodin, who was the MVP of the Swedish Elite League just 2 seasons ago, couldn’t get a fair shake in Utica, let alone Vancouver.

When you look at the way things have deteriorated since 2011, especially when it comes to goal scoring, that the Canucks couldn’t find a guy who seemed to have such a good touch around the net speaks volumes. And so Rodin joins an ever-growing list of Canuck management blunders. Jim Benning, Mike Gillis and Trevor Linden are all hoping, I am sure, that history is kind to them when looking back on Rodin’s career.