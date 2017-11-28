Roman Polak is a wizard
He totally meant to do that.
Roman Polak opened the scoring against the Flames with his first goal since last spring.
Watch this, and tell me he didn’t see that in his head before he let that puck rip.
Oh wait, that’s not it. This is it:
