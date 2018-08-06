Ryan Kesler and Ryan Johansen take their beef to Twitter after dropping the gloves in March

Hockey players don't often take their beefs to Twitter -- they prefer to air it out on the ice -- but it's August and the Ducks' Ryan Kesler apparently doesn't have anything better to do than antagonize the Predators' Ryan Johansen. In March, in a game between the Predators and Ducks, the two dropped the gloves at center ice. On Sunday, apparently Kesler randomly remembered that fight and decided to remind Johansen.

@RyanJohansen19 How’s summer training going? Want to meet me in the streets before we get going on the ice? — Ryan Kesler (@Ryan_Kesler) August 5, 2018

Keep in mind, this is Kesler's first tweet in months. He retweeted two things in June. Beyond that, you have to go back to February to find the last time he tweeted something himself. Johansen had a response on Monday, and he wasn't shying away.

I'll pay for your parking — Ryan Johansen (@RyanJohansen19) August 6, 2018

Who knows what inspired Kesler to throw the suggestion of a fight in the streets out there in the first place, but thank goodness he did. Here's a reminder of what started this debacle.

The Predators and the Ducks' first game next season will be on Nov. 8. Kesler and Johansen will definitely be two players to keep an eye on when that happens, because apparently Kesler thinks that there's some unfinished business between the two. You've got to love this style of Twitter beef. Simple and to the point. We can likely expect the same out of these two come November.