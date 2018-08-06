Ryan Kesler and Ryan Johansen take their beef to Twitter after dropping the gloves in March
The Predators and Ducks don't play until November, but these two can't wait
Hockey players don't often take their beefs to Twitter -- they prefer to air it out on the ice -- but it's August and the Ducks' Ryan Kesler apparently doesn't have anything better to do than antagonize the Predators' Ryan Johansen. In March, in a game between the Predators and Ducks, the two dropped the gloves at center ice. On Sunday, apparently Kesler randomly remembered that fight and decided to remind Johansen.
Keep in mind, this is Kesler's first tweet in months. He retweeted two things in June. Beyond that, you have to go back to February to find the last time he tweeted something himself. Johansen had a response on Monday, and he wasn't shying away.
Who knows what inspired Kesler to throw the suggestion of a fight in the streets out there in the first place, but thank goodness he did. Here's a reminder of what started this debacle.
The Predators and the Ducks' first game next season will be on Nov. 8. Kesler and Johansen will definitely be two players to keep an eye on when that happens, because apparently Kesler thinks that there's some unfinished business between the two. You've got to love this style of Twitter beef. Simple and to the point. We can likely expect the same out of these two come November.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
New deal a win for Stone, but not Sens
Despite the agreement with one of their better players, the Senators' future is still very...
-
Sabres acquire Skinner from Hurricanes
Skinner scored 24 goals for the Hurricanes last year
-
Details emerge in Watson's DV case
According to police reports, a witness saw Watson 'swat' his girlfriend during an altercation...
-
Doan to have No. 19 retired by Coyotes
Doan spent his entire 21-season NHL career with the Coyotes organization, including his final...
-
Lucic rips DeRozan for response to trade
Lucic said DeRozan is 'being a little bitter b---h' towards the Raptors after this summer's...
-
Trevor Linden, Canucks part ways
'Captain Canuck' will step down after four unremarkable years on the job in Vancouver