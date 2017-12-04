Sabres Acquire Center Scott Wilson from Detroit

Sabres trade a 2019 5th round pick to Detroit for center Scott Wilson

The news just keeps coming on this busy! We had a call up, a waiving of a high salary player and now a trade. The Buffalo Sabres acquired center Scott Wilson from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft.

The Sabres will be the third team Wilson will play for this season. He started the year with the Pittsburgh Penguins and then was traded to Detroit for Riley Sheahan.

General Manager Jason Botterill has experience with Wilson who was a part of the Pittsburgh bottom six the past few years. The 25-year-old center was selected in the seventh round of the 2011 draft by the Penguins. Wilson will be a restricted-free-agent at the end of this season.

He has yet to register a point in 20 games this season but did score eight goals and 26 points last season with Pittsburgh in 78 games. Wilson will bring some depth to the bottom six and make the Sabres a little harder to play against.