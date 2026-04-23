The 2026 NHL playoffs continue on Thursday with a trio of contests, including a Game 3 between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins. The Sabres and the Bruins split the first two games, with Boston taking Game 2 on Tuesday by a 4-2 score. Boston won the regular season series 3-1, taking the last game 4-3 on March 25.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The latest Sabres vs. Bruins odds have the two teams tied at -110, while the over/under is 6. Before making any Bruins vs. Sabres picks or predictions, check out the Sabres vs. Bruins predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the first full week of the 2026 NHL playoffs profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Sabres vs. Bruins 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Bruins vs. Sabres:

Sabres vs. Bruins money line: Bruins -110, Sabres -110 Sabres vs. Bruins over/under: 6 goals Sabres vs. Bruins puck line: Sabres -1.5 (+265) Sabres vs. Bruins picks: See picks at SportsLine Sabres vs. Bruins streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Sabres vs. Bruins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Sabres vs. Bruins, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (6). Two of the Sabres last three games have gone over the total. The over has hit in 56% of games when Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen starts for the Sabres and Jeremy Swayman starts for the Bruins.

The Sabres are projected to have two players over .50 points per game, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin, while the Bruins are projected to have three players over 0.40 points per game in Davis Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm, and Charlie McAvoy. The model projects 6.1 combined goals. See the Sabres vs. Bruins money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Sabres vs. Bruins picks

After simulating every moment of Sabres vs. Bruins 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can see who it is at SportsLine.

So who wins Sabres vs. Bruins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sabres vs. Bruins money line to back, all from the model that has returned over $550 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.