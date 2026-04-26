The 2026 NHL playoffs continue on Sunday with four Game 4 contests, including the Buffalo Sabres visiting the Boston Bruins. Buffalo (50-23-9) won the Atlantic Division and leads the series 2-1 after taking Thursday's matchup, 3-1. Boston (45-27-10) finished fourth in the Atlantic and won three of the four regular-season contests between the teams. The Bruins haven't dropped back-to-back home games since late December.

The puck drops at 2 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The Bruins lead the all-time postseason series with 26 wins versus 22 losses. The latest Sabres vs. Bruins odds have Boston as the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100), while the over/under is 6. Before making any Bruins vs. Sabres picks or predictions, check out the Sabres vs. Bruins predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the first full week of the 2026 NHL playoffs profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Sabres vs. Bruins 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Bruins vs. Sabres:

Sabres vs. Bruins money line: Bruins -115, Sabres -105 Sabres vs. Bruins over/under: 6 goals Sabres vs. Bruins puck line: Sabres +1.5 (-260) Sabres vs. Bruins picks: See picks at SportsLine Sabres vs. Bruins streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Bruins vs. Sabres predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Sabres vs. Bruins, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (6). In over-under betting, the head-to-head matchups between these two are split over the course of the regular and postseason, as the total sports a 3-3-1 record. However, the offenses picked up a bit as Game 3 went on, with a pair of goals in both the second and third periods. The model is banking on that trend to continue over the entirety of Game 4.

Tage Thompson of Buffalo has the highest projection of goals scored, but Boston's David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie rank second and third, respectively in that regard. With a total of eight players forecasted to score over 0.3 goals, the model slightly favors the Over in projecting 6.1 combined goals. See the Sabres vs. Bruins money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Sabres vs. Bruins picks

After simulating every moment of Bruins vs. Sabres 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can see who it is at SportsLine.

So who wins Sabres vs. Bruins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bruins vs. Sabres money line to back, all from the model that has returned over $550 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.