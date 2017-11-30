Sabres Call Up Linus Ullmark
Sabres have recalled Linus Ullmark after a good start in Rochester
The Buffalo Sabres announced this morning they’ve called up goaltender Linus Ullmark from the Rochester Amerks. This is the big Swede’s first call-up of the season. He was a sixth-round pick of the Sabres in 2012 NHL draft and has appeared in 21 NHL games with the club.
Ullmark is off to a great start with the Amerks this season. He’s 9-3-0 with a 2.68 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.
With the Sabres having a home and home series this weekend with the Pittsburgh Penguins, you have to wonder if they expect him to start one of the two games. The other part of this call-up leaves you speculating if something has happened to Robin Lehner or Chad Johnson. One could be sick or have a nagging injury they could keep them out of the weekend.
It doesn’t seem like this move would be to have Ullmark replace Lehner who has played well the last few games, but wouldn’t be surprised if he’s here to play instead of Chad Johnson who has struggled. We’ll get some answers hopefully today at practice.
