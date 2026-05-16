A second-round series in the 2026 NHL playoffs continues Saturday as the Buffalo Sabres visit the Montreal Canadiens, who hold a 3-2 series lead. Buffalo won the series opener, but Montreal responded by winning three of the next four, including Game 5, where the Canadiens prevailed 6-3 on the road, setting up a chance to win the series at home.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET from Bell Centre in Montreal. The latest Canadiens vs. Sabres odds have Montreal as the -172 favorite on the money line (risk $172 to win $100), with Buffalo as the +143 underdog (risk $100 to win $143). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5. Before making any Sabres vs. Canadiens picks, check out the Sabres vs. Canadiens predictions and betting advice for Canadiens vs. Sabres from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Canadiens vs. Sabres 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Sabres vs. Canadiens:

Canadiens vs. Sabres money line: Canadiens -172, Sabres +143 Canadiens vs. Sabres over/under: 6.5 goals Canadiens vs. Sabres puck line: Canadiens -1.5 (+152) Canadiens vs. Sabres picks: See picks at SportsLine Canadiens vs. Sabres streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Canadiens vs. Sabres predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Sabres vs. Canadiens, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (6.5). Three games in this series have produced six or fewer goals so far. From a season-long perspective, Buffalo saw 55% of its road games go Under.

For Game 6, the model only projects one player -- Montreal's Cole Caufield -- to score more than .50 goals. Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes is projected to have 21.4 saves, while Buffalo's Alex Lyon stops 21.8 shots. Lyon has a projected save percentage of nearly 89%.

SportsLine's model projects six combined goals being scored, making the Under the value play 57% of the time in over/under betting. See the model's Canadiens vs. Sabres predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Sabres vs. Canadiens picks

After simulating each shift of Canadiens vs. Sabres 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Sabres vs. Canadiens, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Canadiens vs. Sabres money line to back, all from the model that has returned over $668 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.