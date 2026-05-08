A second-round series in the 2026 NHL playoffs continues Friday when the Buffalo Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens for Game 2. The Sabres won Game 1 by a 4-2 final, picking up one goal each from Josh Doan, Ryan McLeod, Jordan Greenway and Bowen Byram. The teams split four regular-season matchups this year.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. The latest Canadiens vs. Sabres odds have Buffalo as the -136 favorite on the money line (risk $136 to win $100), while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Sabres vs. Canadiens picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Canadiens vs. Sabres from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Canadiens vs. Sabres 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Sabres vs. Canadiens:

Canadiens vs. Sabres money line: Sabres -136, Canadiens +114 Canadiens vs. Sabres over/under: 5.5 goals Canadiens vs. Sabres puck line: Sabres -1.5 (+180) Canadiens vs. Sabres picks: See picks at SportsLine Canadiens vs. Sabres streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Canadiens vs. Sabres predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Sabres vs. Canadiens, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). These teams combined for six goals in Game 1, making it the ninth straight time that these teams have combined for at least six combined goals.

Montreal had 53% of its games clear the total this season, while that number jumps to 54% for road games. The sims call for 5.9 combined goal on Friday, making the Over the value play 51% of the time in over/under betting. See the model's Canadiens vs. Sabres predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Sabres vs. Canadiens picks

After simulating each shift of Canadiens vs. Sabres 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Sabres vs. Canadiens, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Canadiens vs. Sabres money line to back, all from the model that has returned over $668 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.