A second-round series in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs continues Sunday as the Buffalo Sabres visit the Montreal Canadiens with the series tied 1-1. Buffalo (50-23-9) took Game 1 before falling in Game 2 by a 5-1 score. Montreal (48-24-10) has alternated wins and losses throughout its nine-game playoff run. NHL teams with a 2-1 series lead go on to win the series 68.9% of the time.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET from Bell Centre in Montreal. The teams split their four regular-season matchups, also splitting their two meetings in Canada. The latest Canadiens vs. Sabres odds have Montreal as the -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100), while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Sabres vs. Canadiens picks, or predictions, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Canadiens vs. Sabres from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Canadiens vs. Sabres 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Sabres vs. Canadiens:

Canadiens vs. Sabres money line: Sabres +105, Canadiens -125 Canadiens vs. Sabres over/under: 5.5 goals Canadiens vs. Sabres puck line: Sabres +1.5 (-239) Canadiens vs. Sabres picks: See picks at SportsLine Canadiens vs. Sabres streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Canadiens vs. Sabres predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Sabres vs. Canadiens, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). Each of the first two games went over as they each saw six total goals scored. Each of the last 10 matchups between these two, counting both the regular season and playoffs, have seen at least six combined goals.

Those 10 meetings have averaged 7.0 total goals as fans have enjoyed entertaining affairs. Both goalies are projected to have save percentages under 89%, while both Cole Caufield and Tage Thompson are each forecasted to score at least 0.50 goals. SportsLine's model sees 6.0 combined goals being scored, making the Over the value play 57% of the time in over/under betting. See the model's Canadiens vs. Sabres predictions at SportsLine.

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How to make Sabres vs. Canadiens picks

After simulating each shift of Canadiens vs. Sabres 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Sabres vs. Canadiens, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Canadiens vs. Sabres money line to back, all from the model that has returned over $668 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.