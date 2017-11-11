Sabres drop second in a row to Canadiens in overtime

Sabres complete the job of getting swept in the back to back this weekend

The Sabres looked to be angry and rightfully so to start the game tonight. They played one of their better first period of the season dominating the Canadiens 17-7 in shots on goal after 20 minutes.

It appeared the Sabres would go unrewarded for a good period, but Ryan O’Reilly scored on the power play with just six seconds remaining in the period to put his team ahead 1-0 after the first period

Then the game started to go how most have gone this season for the Sabres. As the game went on, Montreal started to assert themselves a little more. It wasn’t as bad as it was against the Panthers last night, but they couldn’t the pressure on.

After 40 minutes, however, the Sabres maintained their 1-0 lead and still held a 28-18 advantage in shots.

On a power play that carried over from the second, Andrew Shaw tipped a Jonathan Drouin shot by Chad Johnson to tie the game. Paul Byron would immediately get a breakaway chance to put the Habs in front, but Johnson was up to the task.

We’d head to overtime and things ended in a classic Sabres way. Shortly after Jack Eichel just missed a chance to end the game on a power move to the net, Montreal got a chance of their own.

Nathan Beaulieu’s stick exploded on a pass at the Sabres offensive blue line. Benoit Pouliot would recover briefly. After he fumbled the puck away, Max Pacioretty got in alone on Johnson and beat him to win the game for Montreal.

With a great chance for four points this weekend the Sabres walk away with only one. Also, sorry about the game thread tonight. Something went awry there. We’ll watch it to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Final Score: Canadiens 2 | Sabres 1 (Overtime)

Shots on Goal: Canadiens 29 | Sabres 35

Canadiens Goal Scorers: Shaw (4) and Pacioretty ( 7)

Sabres Goal Scorers: O’Reilly (6)

Three Stars

1. Max Pacioretty (GWG)

2. Charlie Lindgren (34 saves on 35 shots)

3. Chad Johnson (27 saves on 29 shots)

What to Watch

1. Defensive struggles continue

Victor Antipin sat tonight in place for Josh Gorges. The defense wasn’t too bad tonight, but the team can’t score goals.

2. Kane stays red-hot

Goose egg for Kane tonight. His line looked dangerous at times with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.

3. Beaulieu returns to Montreal

He was noticeable again at times. Tough break at the end of the game that probably won’t sit well in his return to Montreal. Also, in no way his fault.

Comment of the Game

We are beyond the "new coach, new system, new players" excuses. We are not getting better. We are doing what we've done since game 1, we are floundering. Period by period. We are just a bad team.

Posted by tocsik1 on Nov 11, 2017 | 10:18 PM reply rec flag