Sabres fold again in third period to lose, again

Another terrible middle period sets the stage for collapse

Final Score: Red Wings 3 | Sabres 1

Shots on Goal: Red Wings 33 | Sabres 20

Red Wings Goal Scorers: Glendening (5), Tatar (5), Larkin (4)

Sabres Goal Scorers: O’Reilly (7)

Three Stars of the Game

1. Luke Glendening (1G, +1)

2. Robin Lehner (30 saves)

3. Dylan Larkin (1G, 6SOG)

What to Watch

1. Can the Sabres beat the Red Wings again?

Nope. Buffalo tied it up in the third period but were unable to keep it that way.

2. Kyle Criscuolo makes his Sabres debut

Criscuolo barely got any time on ice, playing 6:56, recording one shot on goal, two hits and three out of five faceoffs.

3. Injuries injuries injuries

¯\_(ツ)_/¯. At least there were no new injuries after tonight.

Comment of the Game