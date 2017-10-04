Sabres give Eichel $10M per season, make him one of NHL's top five highest paid

The Buffalo Sabres' playoff drought might well continue in 2017-18, but the team made sure Tuesday night it will at least have its centerpiece for a lot longer than this season.

On the eve of the NHL's season kickoff and months after the Edmonton Oilers gave Connor McDavid a historic $100 million contract extension, Jack Eichel has inked his own big-money deal in Buffalo, signing an eight-year pact that will pay him $10 million per season, the Sabres announced.

🚨 We've agreed to terms with @Jack_Eichel11 on an 8-year extension with an AAV of $10 million. pic.twitter.com/9L8hLcVFzP — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 3, 2017

Eichel, 20, led the Sabres with 57 points in 2016-17, the second successive season he logged at least 24 goals. The second overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, he was at one point rumored to be dissatisfied with Buffalo in the event the Sabres had retained ex-coach Dan Bylsma but talked up a return to his team over the summer, negotiating with new Sabres general manager Jason Botterill.

His $80 million deal, which is set to keep him in Buffalo through 2025-26, makes Eichel one of the top five highest paid players in the league, according to Spotrac. Only McDavid, Chicago Blackhawks forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price will earn more on an annual basis. And although it sets quite the precedent after the Oilers' Leon Draisaitil, a similarly aged and accomplished forward, got an eight-year contract for only $68 million total, the new deal at least confirms that Buffalo is taking care of its top prospects.