Sabres Host the Wild on Reunion Night
Foligno and Ennis return while Pominville and Scandella face old team
Game #22
Buffalo Sabres (5-12-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (9-8-3)
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Key Bank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Wild blog: Hockey Wilderness
What to Watch
1. Kyle Okposo to the fourth line.
As Okposo battles through a rough start to the season, he’s been demoted to the fourth line. Practice lines indicate he’ll skate with Jordan Nolan and Jacob Josefson tonight against the Wild. After Jack Eichel was demoted last game, even though Housley season he’s been demoted to the fourth line. Practice lines indicate he’ll skate with Jordan Nolan and Jacob Josefson tonight against the Wild. After Jack Eichel was demoted last game, even though Housley wouldn’t admit it, tonight appears to be Okposo’s turn. We’ll see if it sticks all game.
2. Jacob Josefson returns.
Speaking of Josefson, it appears as though he’ll return to the lineup tonight after missing 15 games with a knee injury. He’ll slot back into his fourth line role he was playing prior to the injury.
3. Will the streak end?
The Sabres are losers of six straight heading into tonight. If they can win tonight, they have a chance to put a little streak together with the struggling Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens the next two games on the schedule.
Know Your Opponent
1. Reunion Night
Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno make their return to Buffalo for the first time this season. While Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville will face their former team for the first time since the big trade this summer.
2. Nino is on fire.
After returning from an injury that kept him out early in the season Nino Niederreiter has started to regain his form. He’s scored in four straight and has points in six straight. He has a good mix of speed and size that can give opponents fits.
3. Hot and Cold
Devan Dubnyk has been very up and down for the Wild this season. He started off slow like the rest of the team. Then appeared to regain his form with three straight shutouts. However, his last two games saw him give up four goals in each game and two straight losses.
Projected Lineup
9 Evander Kane - 15 Jack Eichel - 29 Jason Pominville
67 Benoit Pouliot - 90 Ryan O’Reilly - 23 Sam Reinhart
28 Zemgus Girgensons - 22 Johan Larsson - 51 Kyle Criscuolo
17 Jordan Nolan - 10 Jacob Josefson - 21 Kyle Okposo
41 Justin Falk - 6 Marco Scandella
19 Jake McCabe - 82 Nathan Beaulieu
4 Josh Gorges - 93 Victor Antipin
Starting Goaltender: 40 Robin Lehner
-
