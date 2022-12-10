The NHL has suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner three games for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel in the face Friday night at the KeyBank Center.

Late in the third period of the Penguins' 4-3 overtime win, Skinner and Guentzel exchanged slashes after the whistle. That's when Skinner cross-checked Guentzel twice, once in the shoulder and once in the face.

Both players were given penalties for slashing, but Skinner also received a five-minute major for catching Guentzel up high on the cross-check.

On Saturday, the NHL Department of Player Safety released a video explaining why Skinner received a three-game suspension for his actions.

"It is important to note that this is not a case of a stick riding up unintentionally as players battle in front of the net or come together naturally in the course of play," the NHL said in its explanation. "Skinner initiates an altercation here that ends with him aggressively and purposefully striking an opponent in the face with a stick with sufficient force to merit supplemental discipline."

Not only did Skinner's cross-check cost him three games, but it also cost the Sabres a potential victory. The Penguins went on to score a power play goal in overtime to defeat Buffalo moments after Skinner's penalty.

Skinner, who has 13 goals and 32 points on the season, will now miss games against the Penguins, Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche. He will be eligible to return Dec. 17 against the Arizona Coyotes.