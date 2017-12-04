Sabres Recall Evan Rodrigues

Sabres have recalled Evan Rodrigues and assigned Kyle Criscuolo back to the AHL

The Buffalo Sabres announced this morning they’ve recalled forward Evan Rodrigues from the Rochester Amerks. They assigned Kyle Criscuolo back to the AHL to make room on the roster for Rodrigues. Criscuolo played eight games for the team and registered no points.

Rodrigues returned just a few weeks ago after suffering a wrist injury in the preseason that kept him out of the lineup for the first month and a half of the season. Since returning he’s played very well for the Amerks. He’s scored five goals and 10 points in eight games so far for Rochester.

The former Boston University forward will bring some much-needed speed and a scoring threat in the bottom six. Rodrigues was almost a guarantee to make the team out of training camp prior to his injury.

We’ll see where he slots into the lineup at practice today. He has the ability to play center or on the wing.