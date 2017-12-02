Sabres Recall Hudson Fasching

The Sabres have called up forward Hudson Fasching to try to spark the lineup

The Buffalo Sabres announced this morning they’ve recalled forward Hudson Fasching from the Rochester Amerks. They hoping the 6’2” 207-pound winger can inject some energy into the lineup and perhaps break the scoring drought.

Fasching was a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2013. The Sabres acquired him as part of the Brayden McNabb trade. One of former general manager Tim Murray’s first moves when he took over the Sabres.

This season in Rochester he has nine points in 21 games for the Amerks. He’s picked up his game as of late in the AHL and is deserving of the opportunity with the Sabres. He missed a lot of last season after making the club of training camp with a groin injury. Now that he has a new opportunity with the big club we’ll see if he can make the most out of it.

I would expect he’ll play in a bottom six role with the team tonight as they visit the Penguins. We should know later today when Phil Housley speaks or during the pre-game warm up.