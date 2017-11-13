Sabres Return Justin Bailey to Rochester
Sabres Return Justin Bailey to Rochester
After only seven games with the Sabres, Justin Bailey has been sent back to the AHL
The Sabres announced today that they’ve sent forward Justin Bailey back to the Rochester Amerks of the AHL. Bailey played in seven games, scoring twice and recording three points during that stretch.
He was given the opportunity to play top six minutes and seemed to excel during stretches. The 22-year-old missed the last four games with a lower-body injury. He’ll return to Rochester and look to lead the Amerks offensively while he awaits his next opportunity.
Also, if you want in only seven games played the following players are the only ones who have more goals than Bailey on the season:
Evander Kane, Ryan O’Reilly, Jason Pominville, Benoit Pouliot and Jack Eichel
The former second-round pick has as many or more goals than any other player on the roster besides those five. Perhaps you can see where I’m going with this, not to mention the element of speed he provides to the lineup that the club lacks.
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China