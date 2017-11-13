Sabres Return Justin Bailey to Rochester

After only seven games with the Sabres, Justin Bailey has been sent back to the AHL

The Sabres announced today that they’ve sent forward Justin Bailey back to the Rochester Amerks of the AHL. Bailey played in seven games, scoring twice and recording three points during that stretch.

He was given the opportunity to play top six minutes and seemed to excel during stretches. The 22-year-old missed the last four games with a lower-body injury. He’ll return to Rochester and look to lead the Amerks offensively while he awaits his next opportunity.

Also, if you want in only seven games played the following players are the only ones who have more goals than Bailey on the season:

Evander Kane, Ryan O’Reilly, Jason Pominville, Benoit Pouliot and Jack Eichel

The former second-round pick has as many or more goals than any other player on the roster besides those five. Perhaps you can see where I’m going with this, not to mention the element of speed he provides to the lineup that the club lacks.