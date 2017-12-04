Sabres Waive Matt Moulson
Sabres Waive Matt Moulson
Matt Moulson has been waived for the purpose of being assigned to the AHL
The Buffalo Sabres dropped even more news this morning by announcing Matt Moulson will be waived at noon for the purpose of being assigned to the Rochester Amerks of the AHL.
Moulson has no points in 14 games played this season and is a -9. His last goal came in March of this year. The 34-year-old forward still has one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $5 million next season. Unless he’s claimed or moved before the end of the season this almost guarantees the Sabres will buy him out at the end of this season.
Now, the Sabres will still be forced to carry some of Moulson’s cap hit on their salary cap even if he’s assigned to the AHL. Here’s a link to the Cap Friendly page that breaks down how the new “buried contract” rule works: https://capfriendly.com/faq#buried
If I’m understanding it properly the Sabres would still carry a $3.975 million cap hit for the remainder of the season. I’m still not 100 percent on that, so don’t take it as fact.
