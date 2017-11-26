Sammy Blais scores his first NHL goal

The forward was part of the power play explosion last night.

The Blues’ power play could be better, and last night they showed what better could be, going three for eight against the Wild. The final power play goal of the night came late in the third period, and it happened to be Sammy Blais’ first NHL goal.

Blais had this to say after the game:

"It's nice to have my first goal in a win," Blais said. "... I played my game. I was good on the forecheck, I finished my hits, and it's nice to have a goal at the end. I'm just going to try to keep going like that."

Offense certainly wasn’t what got Blais sent down to the AHL earlier this season, but his play overall last night looked sharper. If he continues on at this level, he may get an opportunity to play with Patrik Berglund soon.