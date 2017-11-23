San Antonio Rampage announce their 13th annual Teddy Bear Toss game

The special event will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017

The San Antonio Rampage will host their 13th annual Teddy Bear Toss Game, next Saturday, December 2nd. The Rampage will host the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

Fans at the game are invited to bring new or gently used teddy bears to donate to children in need this holiday season. When the Rampage score their first goal, fans will be encouraged to throw the bears onto the ice where members of the Jr. Rampage will collect them.

The donated bears will go to children at Family Service Association and Child Advocates San Antonio (CASA).

Family Service Association was founded in 1903 to provide emergency assistance to families in crisis. It is the oldest agency in San Antonio dedicated to helping children, seniors and families. Today, this large human services agency helps more than 80,000 individuals a year. Child Advocates San Antonio recruits, trains, and supervises court-appointed volunteer Advocates who provide constancy for abused and neglected children and youth while advocating for services and placement in safe and permanent homes. The efforts of CASA’s volunteer Advocates help ensure Bexar County’s foster children are receiving the necessary medical, developmental and educational attention they need.

It’s a fun event for a great cause, so if you're in the San Antonio area - even if you don’t go to many hockey games - this would be a great one to attend. All it takes is one game to get hooked on hockey, whether it be NHL, AHL or anywhere else.

The Rampage do a tremendous job of giving back to the community and this is just one more example of it. Please go out and help to make this year’s Teddy Bear Toss the most successful yet.