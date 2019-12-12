Sharks fire coach Pete DeBoer as team continues to struggle

Another NHL coach has reportedly been fired, making it five coaches to lose their job already this season. It was reported Wednesday night that the San Jose Sharks have dismissed head coach Pete DeBoer for hockey reasons -- a consequence of the team's disappointing start to the 2019-2020 campaign.

Peter DeBoer is out as SJ coach. Again, a hockey decision — nothing else. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 12, 2019

The Sharks were expected to be one of the better teams in the Western Conference this season but things have not at all gone to plan for San Jose as it struggled during a 15-16-2 start. At the time of DeBoer's firing, the Sharks sit 6th in the Pacific division -- five points out of a Wild Card playoff spot in the West. Their minus-25 goal differential is the worst in the conference.

Things have been particularly rough for the Sharks of late; They've lost five in a row and have been outscored 23-7 in that span. As a result, DeBoer is out of a job and Bob Boughner will take over as head coach on an interim basis.

The Sharks suffered some key losses to their roster in the offseason -- including free agency departures of Joe Pavelski and Joonas Donskoi -- but they've once again been bit hard by poor goaltending from their tandem of Martin Jones and Aaron Dell this season. After finishing dead-last in team save percentage last season, the Sharks sit 28th in the NHL with a mark of .887 through their first 33 games this year.

DeBoer was in his fifth season as coach of the Sharks and his tenure was largely a success. The team made the playoffs in each of his four full seasons behind the bench and reached the Western Conference Finals twice, including a Stanley Cup Final runner-up finish in 2016. (The Sharks lost in six games to the Penguins.)

DeBoer, 51, finishes with a record of 137-86-23 (.603 win percentage) in 246 games with San Jose. He's the fourth-winningest coach in franchise history behind Todd McLellan, Ron Wilson and Darryl Sutter, respectively.

He becomes the fourth coach to be fired, joining Mike Babcock (Maple Leafs), John Hynes (Devils) and Jim Montgomery (Stars). Bill Peters (Flames) technically resigned from his position in Calgary after admitting to using a racial slur toward an ex-player.