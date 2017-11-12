San Jose Sharks @ Los Angeles Kings: Live Updates and Discussion
San Jose Sharks @ Los Angeles Kings: Live Updates and Discussion
Looking for better starts (and maybe a decent finish).
Another rivalry game, but I think the Kings would take a much less eventful win than their victory over Anaheim.
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012