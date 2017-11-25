Saturday Caps Clips: Bolt Jolt; Caps @ Leafs Game Day
Saturday Caps Clips: Bolt Jolt; Caps @ Leafs Game Day
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The homestand ends with a solid victory over Tampa before heading up to Toronto and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win over the Lightning from us, Vogs, Caps (Trotz, locker room, Caps 365), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WashTimes, NoVa Caps, RMNB, TB Times (and again), and Raw Charge.
- Long-awaited and long overdue, Philipp Grubauer finally gets a win on his birthday in front of his dad. Perfection. [NBCSW, RMNB, NoVa Caps]
- Congrats to Alex Ovechkin on climbing yet another rung up the ladder of history. [Caps OT, FRS]
- Previews of tonight’s visit to Toronto from the Sun, and as always be sure to visit our SB Nation pals over at Pension Plan Puppets for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- Comparing the incomparable Nicklas Backstrom to Adam Oates. [Sportsnet]
- Conditioning stint complete, Tyler Graovac is back with the big club. [NoVa Caps]
- Breaking down the stats for the top five goalies in the League right now. [Sportsnet]
- In the past, teams in the playoff picture by Thanksgiving are playoff bound... but the way this year’s race is shaping up, that’s no guarantee. [WaPo, AP]
- Finally, happy 67th birthday to Bob Kelly, and happy 26th to Philipp Grubauer.
