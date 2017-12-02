Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Day

First off, I would like to thank the entire Washington Capitals organization for helping me fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in the NHL. No one thought it possible that a kid raised in Australia could ever make it to the NHL. I’ll be forever grateful to Washington for giving me that chance. Also, I want to wish my teammates success this season. To my new team, I’m so proud to now be an Edmonton Oiler and to join an incredible franchise with such rich history. I can’t wait to get started.

A post shared by Nathan Walker (@walks__12) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:39pm PST