Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Day
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Jackets arrive in DC, Walker is headed out and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Thanks to all of you for helping us raise over $1000 in pledges for breast cancer research in November... now it’s time to open those wallets for December! [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s Metro battle against the Blue Jackets from Vogs, Peerless, NoVa Caps, and be sure to check out our SB Nation pals over at The Cannon for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- Tom Wilson is still developing as a player, but he’s had some early success in his latest round on the team’s top line. [Caps]
- A few leftovers from Thursday’s loss to the Kings. [Rink Rank, Caps, NBCSW, LA Times, RMNB]
- The waiver wire rears it’s ugly head, as Nathan Walker is now part of the Edmonton Oilers organization. We’ll miss you, Nate! [WaPo, NBCSW, WashTimes, NoVa Caps, Caps Outsider, 630CHED, The Score]
First off, I would like to thank the entire Washington Capitals organization for helping me fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in the NHL. No one thought it possible that a kid raised in Australia could ever make it to the NHL. I’ll be forever grateful to Washington for giving me that chance. Also, I want to wish my teammates success this season. To my new team, I’m so proud to now be an Edmonton Oiler and to join an incredible franchise with such rich history. I can’t wait to get started.
- The fault in this waiver-wire loss lies solely with the Caps themselves. [NoVa Caps]
- With a revolving cast of linemates so far this season, Jay Beagle is struggling to find his legs on the team’s fourth line. [WaPo]
- T.J. Oshie’s ability to roll with the punches has helped him survive a number of hardships in his life - and has made him irreplaceable in the Caps’ locker room. [THN]
- News and notes from yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Trotz, Rinkside Update/Chiasson), NoVa Caps]
