Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Jackets arrive in DC, Walker is headed out and more.

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The fault in this waiver-wire loss lies solely with the Caps themselves. [NoVa Caps]
  • With a revolving cast of linemates so far this season, Jay Beagle is struggling to find his legs on the team’s fourth line. [WaPo]
  • T.J. Oshie’s ability to roll with the punches has helped him survive a number of hardships in his life - and has made him irreplaceable in the Caps’ locker room. [THN]
  • News and notes from yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Trotz, Rinkside Update/Chiasson), NoVa Caps]
