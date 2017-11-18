Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Wild Game Day
Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Wild Game Day
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps try to regroup with the Wild in town.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s mashup with Minny from Vogs, NoVa Caps, NHL, Star-Tribune and be sure to check out our SB Nation pals over at Hockey Wilderness for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- Twenty games in, it’s time to check in on the team twenty games in... [NBCSW, WaPo, RMNB]
- ... though perhaps it’s more useful to look ahead to the next ten. [NoVa Caps]
- Don’t say you weren’t warned. [WaPo (Svrluga)]
- A couple of moldy leftovers from #CapsAvs:
- “It was all junk.” [NBCSW (video)]
- Emotionally and mentally defeated. [RMNB]
- Four reasons why this one got away. [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 53rd birthday to assistant bench boss Lane Lambert.
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...