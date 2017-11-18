Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Wild Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps try to regroup with the Wild in town.

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Previews of tonight’s mashup with Minny from Vogs, NoVa Caps, NHL, Star-Tribune and be sure to check out our SB Nation pals over at Hockey Wilderness for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
  • Twenty games in, it’s time to check in on the team twenty games in... [NBCSW, WaPo, RMNB]
  • ... though perhaps it’s more useful to look ahead to the next ten. [NoVa Caps]
  • Don’t say you weren’t warned. [WaPo (Svrluga)]
  • A couple of moldy leftovers from #CapsAvs:
  • “It was all junk.” [NBCSW (video)]
  • Emotionally and mentally defeated. [RMNB]
  • Four reasons why this one got away. [NBCSW]
  • Finally, happy 53rd birthday to assistant bench boss Lane Lambert.

