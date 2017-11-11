Saturday Caps Clips: Metro Milestones
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Holtby’s 200th career win lifts the Caps over the Pens, Backstrom snaps out of his slump and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (locker room, Trotz), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW (and again), WashTimes, Frankovic, Peerless, Caps Outsider, RMNB, NoVa Caps (and again), Tribune-Review, Post-Gazette, and Pensburgh.
- Two superstar centers entered last night’s game mired in scoring slumps. The right one snapped his. [Tribune-Review, The Score, RMNB]
- Many congrats to Braden Holtby, who picked up career win #200 (and made a bit of history in the process)...even if he doesn’t think it was all that special. [Caps OT, NBCSW]
- Chandler Stephenson has impressed in his time back with the big club, and that earned him a pretty nice promotion. [WaPo]
- Frustrated at Evgeny Kuznetsov’s penchant for not shooting? So is his coach (in a good-natured, Trotz-ian kind of way, of course). [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Michel Bergeron and happy 45th to Steve Konowalchuk.
