Saturday Habs Headlines: Canadiens’ season yielding more frustration than excitement.
Your daily links, including the fallout of a loss to the Coyotes, Brendan Gallagher’s tough night, Carey Price’s status, all-time franchise best moustaches and more!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Thursday night’s loss was nothing short of a frustrating night for Brendan Gallagher. [RDS]
- Claude Julien understands that not every ugly loss needs to be met with punitive practice. [TSN]
- Marc Bergevin’s punishment was a sleepless night. [Kelly Greig]
- Florida Panthers GM and President of Hockey Operations Dale Tallon sympathizes with Bergevin and hopes that Montreal fans can be patient. [RDS]
- A virus kept Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin and Jamie Benn from practice on Friday, only time will tell who will be in or out for Saturday’s matchup against the Maple Leafs. [RDS]
- Can the Canadiens turn their season around? If so... how? [TSN]
- With the World Juniors just a few weeks away, Ryan Poehling was named a “lock” to make the USA squad. [SBN College Hockey]
- As part of the NHL’s centennial celebration, GM’s are meeting in Montreal, where it all started. Geoff Molson welcomed Gary Bettman for a panel discussion to kick off the festivities. [Canadiens]
- Geoff Molson is not only very familiar with the Canadiens’ history, but he also has a good sense of humour. [Chris Johnston]
Speaking at Montreal chamber of commerce event, #habs owner Geoff Molson mentions his franchise has won 24 Stanley Cups. Then quips: “Marc Bergevin and I haven’t won any of them.”— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 17, 2017
- Jakub Jerabek appears to be 100% committed to the Habs and their process. [Eric Engels]
- If weird bets at Super Bowl are your thing but you can’t wait to place a strange one, you can place a wager on when Carey Price will return to action. [Valerie Sardin]
- Marc Bergevin continues to say Price’s injury is but a minor one. [La Presse]
- The best long-term medicine may be to manage Carey’s minutes more closely. [JdM]
- Take a walk down the sillier side of Habs’ history by revisiting some of the best soup-strainers in team history. [Canadiens]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Cam Atkinson and the Columbus Blue Jackets have come to terms on a seven-year extension. [NHL]
- While Quebec City waits for their turn, expansion rumours are heating up around Houston, Texas. [SN]
- When in Philadelphia, do as the 76ers do. [Flames]
Look who the Hamilton brothers ran into in Philly - Joel Embiid from the @sixers! #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/PHUn4jsDGn— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 17, 2017
- The CWHL’s expansion gamble into China is paying off so far. [EOTP]
