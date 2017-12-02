Saturday Habs Headlines: Charles Hudon is on the verge of an offensive breakout

In today’s links, a rookie is doing everything but score, Gallagher is doing that and more, questions about concussion protocol for goalies, and more.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Charles Hudon has been playing very well, and is on the verge of an offensive explosion. [RDS]
  • New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero talks about the moves he’s been able to make for his new team, and confirms that Alex Galchenyuk had been mentioned in his discussions with Marc Bergevin during the summer. [91.9 Sports]
  • Carey Price staying in a game despite holding his head after being crosschecked into his net was the latest example of a tricky subject: how concussion spotters should handle the call for the removal of a goaltender. [TSN]
  • You will probably not be surprised to see that Brendan Gallagher has earned the Molson Cup for the month of November. [Canadiens.com]
  • Dave Poulin believes Gallagher has been the team’s MVP to this point of the season. [TSN]
  • A ranking of the Canadiens prospects partway through the 2017-18 season. [The Athletic]
  • Kyle Baun is hoping to continue his family’s NHL legacy, and is happy for the unconditional support he’s receiving from his grandfather, four-time Stanley Cup-winner Bob Baun. [RDS]
  • The most recent acquisition, Adam Cracknell, is also hoping to get his shot with the NHL team. [Canadiens.com]
  • Joni Ikonen has finally notched his first professional goal:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Andrei Markov has been selected to play in the KHL All-Star Game:
