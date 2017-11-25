Saturday Habs Headlines: It may be time to break up the Karl Alzner-Jeff Petry pairing
Saturday Habs Headlines: It may be time to break up the Karl Alzner-Jeff Petry pairing
In today’s headlines, an evaluation of a defensive duo, cautions of opting for a rebuild, ticket sales down, and more.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Is it time to place Karl Alzner and Jeff Petry on separate pairings? [RDS | Google Translate]
- The Canadiens need to make some changes to their current roster, but there is the possibility that a move at this point will only set the team even further back. [Sportsnet]
- The Habs’ poor start is having an impact on ticket sales, with many more available and for a lower price than has been seen in recent history. [Sportsnet]
- In case you missed the news yesterday, Carey Price will be starting tonight’s game versus the Buffalo Sabres. With his return, Charlie Lindgren was returned to the Laval Rocket. [EOTP]
- After losing his team in the off-season, St. John’s IceCaps superfan Andrew Abbott will be in attendance to see the Laval Rocket host the Utica Comets this afternoon. [Montreal Gazette]
- Victor Mete will be shaving his head in support of young cancer patients, and is looking for donations to his cause:
I’m taking up the challenge to support #Leucan and kids battling cancer.— Victor Mete (@vmete98) November 24, 2017
Together, we are putting a price on our heads in a spirit of solidarity for children & their families facing cancer #HockeyFigthsCancer https://t.co/0AikXfOJ4l
Around the league and elsewhere
- Jaromir Jagr isn’t going to be in the NHL much longer, so he’s doing his best to instill his superstar mentality in current teammate Johnny Gaudreau. [Sportsnet]
- Steve Dangle compares the playmaking abilities of Nicklas Backstrom and Adam Oates in an era-adjusted analysis. [Sportsnet]
- A look at the most memorable moments from the first quarter of the 2017-18 season. [NHL.com]
- Like Ovechkin-Crosby a decade before, the Connor McDavid-Jack Eichel situation was pegged as a key storyline for the NHL’s foreseeable future. However, with the Oilers and Sabres unable to gain any traction even with those stars in the lineup, the new rivalry has so far not come close to living up to the billing. [Sportsnet]
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...