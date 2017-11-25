Saturday Habs Headlines: It may be time to break up the Karl Alzner-Jeff Petry pairing

In today’s headlines, an evaluation of a defensive duo, cautions of opting for a rebuild, ticket sales down, and more.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Is it time to place Karl Alzner and Jeff Petry on separate pairings? [RDS | Google Translate]
  • The Canadiens need to make some changes to their current roster, but there is the possibility that a move at this point will only set the team even further back. [Sportsnet]
  • The Habs’ poor start is having an impact on ticket sales, with many more available and for a lower price than has been seen in recent history. [Sportsnet]
  • In case you missed the news yesterday, Carey Price will be starting tonight’s game versus the Buffalo Sabres. With his return, Charlie Lindgren was returned to the Laval Rocket. [EOTP]
  • After losing his team in the off-season, St. John’s IceCaps superfan Andrew Abbott will be in attendance to see the Laval Rocket host the Utica Comets this afternoon. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Victor Mete will be shaving his head in support of young cancer patients, and is looking for donations to his cause:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Jaromir Jagr isn’t going to be in the NHL much longer, so he’s doing his best to instill his superstar mentality in current teammate Johnny Gaudreau. [Sportsnet]
  • Steve Dangle compares the playmaking abilities of Nicklas Backstrom and Adam Oates in an era-adjusted analysis. [Sportsnet]
  • A look at the most memorable moments from the first quarter of the 2017-18 season. [NHL.com]
  • Like Ovechkin-Crosby a decade before, the Connor McDavid-Jack Eichel situation was pegged as a key storyline for the NHL’s foreseeable future. However, with the Oilers and Sabres unable to gain any traction even with those stars in the lineup, the new rivalry has so far not come close to living up to the billing. [Sportsnet]
