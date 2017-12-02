Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Ready to Go Duck Hunting

Anaheim will do something they aren’t used to tonight: play in an arena packed full of fans. Before you head to the game, catch up on all the latest news.

Predators: Check out the latest P.K. Subban community quest

I have always loved this idea and now that it has existed through several games and has some history behind it, I love the way it's playing out. I always love when athletes can see the capacity they have to be a positive role model and can help facilitate the change they wish to see.

Predators: Five reasons they're better than last season

I would disagree with what he says about Pekka Rinne. Instead, I would argue that Pekka Rinne looks experienced, healthy, and focused.

Around Hockey

Breaking: After deserting the NHL, goalie wants to come back! - NHL News - HockeyFeed

Hmmmmmmmmm...

Blackhawks put Corey Crawford on injured reserve | Chicago Sun-Times

When your solid foundation begins to crumble...really hate it for ol' Dead Eyes and the gang.

Doughty, Karlsson want what they're worth – so what could they earn on new deals? | The Hockey News

Are they worth it? If they don't stay with their teams, where do they end up?

Jets' Patrik Laine says he's struggling with confidence issues again - Sportsnet.ca

I can't tell if he's lacking confidence or if he's just being overly critical of himself. However, I can't help but hear a small sense of helplessness in what he's saying.

Numbers suggest Duchene is a strong fit for Senators despite struggles - Sportsnet.ca

No, he's not scoring. The numbers, however, say he's having a major impact on the team. I feel like a lot of this is wishful thinking for the move that this Canadian team made...the Canadian team that sent Kyle Turris to an American team where the numbers are QUITE a bit more conclusive. Realistically, what this article is REALLY saying (without addressing it) is that Nashville won this trade and has the better team for it.

