Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Regrets and Empty Nets

Two periods of lost time, former Preds, and...butts?

Nashville Predators News

Predators: Nashville blowing multi-goal leads with regularity

This isn't really what we want to be known for. Surely some sports psychologist has researched this and has the answer lying around somewhere. It was already old and it's getting older. Please make it stop.

Power Rankings: Lightning strike in California | The Hockey News

So, these power ranking may be a little late to the party. Obviously, this was before the Thursday night of regret and humiliation in Minnesota, but I hope we won't have to fall too far before we learn our lesson.

Predators: What makes Filip Forsberg's 'butt check' effective?

Colton Sissons says Forsberg has a "really sturdy base". Despite the potential for sophomoric butt-related humor, this is actually pretty informative.

Former Nashville Predators News

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard is The Marshal - Mile High Hockey

Our site mates over at Mile High Hockey have taken a shine to Big G and have even found him a new nickname. Hey, guys, try not to break this one.

Orpik welcomes Kamenev to the NHL with a massive hit - YouTube

Some players score goals in their NHL debuts. But this...ouch. So, if you were hoping to see Kamenev today, it ain't gonna happen.

Around Hockey

Don’t Let Jágr DJ | By Vincent Trocheck

These articles make me fans of players I've never noticed before and always give me some interesting insight into the hockey life. I don't know if anyone else enjoys them, but I'm going to keep posting them.

Brawl fallout: Witkowski suspended 10 games, phone hearing for Tkachuk – ProHockeyTalk

Can we get a McLeod suspension?

Radko Gudas ejected for ugly slash to Mathieu Perreault’s head – ProHockeyTalk

This was ugly. Any predictions on the suspension length?

Blue Jackets bet big on Cam Atkinson – ProHockeyTalk

Now he carries a bigger cap hit for the Columbus Blue Jackets; was this the right call?

Главная (Home) | The Players' Tribune

I'm posting this again. It's certainly been awhile, but this is the piece that made me change my feelings about Tarasenko. The young fan he talks about in this article recently passed away and has been a huge reminder as to why Hockey Fights Cancer.