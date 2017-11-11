Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Rematches and Debuts

Can we please just drop the puck already?

Nashville Predators News

Predators: What do Nashville's lines look like with Kyle Turris?

Can Kyle Turris unlock Kevin Fiala's potential? Are you as excited as I am?

Preds Donate Thanksgiving Meals in Nashville Community

Anytime you get to be a part of something like this is incredible. I'm especially proud that the European and Canadian players got into the Thanksgiving spirit to give back to the community that supports them. I feel like hockey is the rare sport where things like this still happen.

Around Hockey

Capitals defeat Penguins to give Holtby 200th win

Pittsburgh Penguins lose. Technically, that makes them losers. Therefore, the Pittsburgh Penguins are a team of losers.

Backstrom of Capitals mired in worst scoring slump of NHL career

Realistically, I posted this because he managed to tally an assist against the Penguins last night. Speaking of which, the Losers, I mean, the Penguins lost last night. Just wanted to point that out again.

Deutschland Cup: Slovakia beats U.S. 2-1 in Olympic hockey tuneup – ProHockeyTalk

Is this a preview of what to expect in the Olympics? Let's hope not! (Unless you're a big Slovakia fan...in that case, way to go Slovakia!)

How many goals will Nikita Kucherov score this season?

My guess is 57. What's yours?

Bad bounces, subpar goaltending mires Minnesota near bottom of NHL standings | The Hockey News

Yes, blame it on the puck.

Global Series blog: Fredrik Claesson

The Ottawa Senators beat the Colorado Avalanche...in Sweden. Our beautiful boy, Samuel Girard, had an assist.

If only we knew of some other teams that have a large percentage of Swedes that might like to play in Sweden...but no, people want to see the Avalanche play.

Golden Knights already badly mismanaged

It's not like GMGM’s skills have been called into question before or anything. After you read this, I'm curious to hear your take on the whole Shipachyov ordeal.