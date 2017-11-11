Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Rematches and Debuts
Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Rematches and Debuts
Can we please just drop the puck already?
Nashville Predators News
Predators: What do Nashville's lines look like with Kyle Turris?
Can Kyle Turris unlock Kevin Fiala's potential? Are you as excited as I am?
Preds Donate Thanksgiving Meals in Nashville Community
Anytime you get to be a part of something like this is incredible. I'm especially proud that the European and Canadian players got into the Thanksgiving spirit to give back to the community that supports them. I feel like hockey is the rare sport where things like this still happen.
Around Hockey
Capitals defeat Penguins to give Holtby 200th win
Pittsburgh Penguins lose. Technically, that makes them losers. Therefore, the Pittsburgh Penguins are a team of losers.
Backstrom of Capitals mired in worst scoring slump of NHL career
Realistically, I posted this because he managed to tally an assist against the Penguins last night. Speaking of which, the Losers, I mean, the Penguins lost last night. Just wanted to point that out again.
Deutschland Cup: Slovakia beats U.S. 2-1 in Olympic hockey tuneup – ProHockeyTalk
Is this a preview of what to expect in the Olympics? Let's hope not! (Unless you're a big Slovakia fan...in that case, way to go Slovakia!)
How many goals will Nikita Kucherov score this season?
My guess is 57. What's yours?
Bad bounces, subpar goaltending mires Minnesota near bottom of NHL standings | The Hockey News
Yes, blame it on the puck.
Global Series blog: Fredrik Claesson
The Ottawa Senators beat the Colorado Avalanche...in Sweden. Our beautiful boy, Samuel Girard, had an assist.
If only we knew of some other teams that have a large percentage of Swedes that might like to play in Sweden...but no, people want to see the Avalanche play.
Golden Knights already badly mismanaged
It's not like GMGM’s skills have been called into question before or anything. After you read this, I'm curious to hear your take on the whole Shipachyov ordeal.
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012