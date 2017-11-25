Saturday’s Dump & Chase: The King of Finland
Saturday’s Dump & Chase: The King of Finland
Record setting night for Pekka, trouble in Montreal, and a little bit of James Neal stalking.
Nashville Predators News
Nashville Predators 2, St. Louis Blues 0: Two More - On the Forecheck
Leftover turkey coma force you to miss the game last night? Rachel K has you covered! And I’ve read all the recaps, this one is the best.
Ask Me Anything: Is the Matt Duchene trade a bust already? | The Hockey News
Well, so far, I'm enjoying the Kyle Turris aspect of the deal. And, while I miss Samuel Girard, I've seen Ryan Ellis on the ice, so things are looking up defensively.
Rinne Breaks Finnish Shutout Record as Preds Beat Blues
Does this mean Pekka Rinne is now the King of Finland? Probably.
Around Hockey
Acknowledging and analyzing the NHL's top five goalies this season - Sportsnet.ca
I'd like to know where Pekka Rinne would fall on this list. Would anyone be interested in an article about it? Let me know!
Canadiens' on-ice woes translating into empty seats and cheaper tickets - Sportsnet.ca
I wonder how they could fix the problem. I mean, they already unloaded Alexei Emelin, surely they could make some more moves.
Neal's top-shelf PPG | NHL.com
(Checks ex's instagram) Oh, looks like everything's...okay... (sobs uncontrollably)
Jets basically have two top lines, and that’s scary – ProHockeyTalk
You know, I think we have two top lines as well, but according to national hockey coverage, we barely exist.
NHL Issues Explanation on Crosby Goal - Stanley Cup of Chowder
Our sitemates over at Stanley Cup of Chowder have the skinny on some typical Exception 87 nonsense involving an all-too-familiar scenario that somehow went the other way when the goal in question was scored by someone other than He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.
Golden Knights pad Pacific lead, even with Burns’ first goal – ProHockeyTalk
Seriously, the person behind the Las Vegas Golden Knights twitter has been handed a beautiful, early Christmas gift this year.
Canadiens excited to have Carey Price back, but need him at his best - Sportsnet.ca
They're gonna need a lot more than Carey Price at his best.
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...