Saturday’s Dump & Chase: The King of Finland

Record setting night for Pekka, trouble in Montreal, and a little bit of James Neal stalking.

Nashville Predators News

Nashville Predators 2, St. Louis Blues 0: Two More - On the Forecheck

Leftover turkey coma force you to miss the game last night? Rachel K has you covered! And I’ve read all the recaps, this one is the best.

Ask Me Anything: Is the Matt Duchene trade a bust already? | The Hockey News

Well, so far, I'm enjoying the Kyle Turris aspect of the deal. And, while I miss Samuel Girard, I've seen Ryan Ellis on the ice, so things are looking up defensively.

Rinne Breaks Finnish Shutout Record as Preds Beat Blues

Does this mean Pekka Rinne is now the King of Finland? Probably.

Around Hockey

Acknowledging and analyzing the NHL's top five goalies this season - Sportsnet.ca

I'd like to know where Pekka Rinne would fall on this list. Would anyone be interested in an article about it? Let me know!

Canadiens' on-ice woes translating into empty seats and cheaper tickets - Sportsnet.ca

I wonder how they could fix the problem. I mean, they already unloaded Alexei Emelin, surely they could make some more moves.

Neal's top-shelf PPG | NHL.com

(Checks ex's instagram) Oh, looks like everything's...okay... (sobs uncontrollably)

Jets basically have two top lines, and that’s scary – ProHockeyTalk

You know, I think we have two top lines as well, but according to national hockey coverage, we barely exist.

NHL Issues Explanation on Crosby Goal - Stanley Cup of Chowder

Our sitemates over at Stanley Cup of Chowder have the skinny on some typical Exception 87 nonsense involving an all-too-familiar scenario that somehow went the other way when the goal in question was scored by someone other than He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

Golden Knights pad Pacific lead, even with Burns’ first goal – ProHockeyTalk

Seriously, the person behind the Las Vegas Golden Knights twitter has been handed a beautiful, early Christmas gift this year.

Canadiens excited to have Carey Price back, but need him at his best - Sportsnet.ca

They're gonna need a lot more than Carey Price at his best.