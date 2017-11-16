Scheduling and Travel: The Coyotes Enemy of the season

The Coyotes have played 20 games, 12 of them on the road. This could be an answer to one of the problems the team has.

The early assessment of the Arizona Coyotes is grim, if you ask any media member or Coyotes fan. The most common answer you’ll receive is ‘they shouldn’t be this bad,’ or ‘I can’t understand why they are this bad.’

Some in the Coyotes fanbase are already calling for people to be fired as early as 10 games into the season, everyone from John Chayka to Rick Tocchet.

Things to remember about this season, that has been said many times before. This is a learning and growing season. It’s going to hurt.

Welcome to the New Administration

Everyone is learning new systems, yes, they should be good by now, but sometimes it takes a little more time.

Almost everyone has brand new line mates and/or defensive partners, it takes time to adapt.

This team is great on paper but something is seemingly wrong with the execution of each game.

It is not because the team is built from advanced stats as many want to blame John Chayka for, you can listen to the most recent example of that here.

The team has not had much time to practice with anything but a game day skate in the past month and a half, that will hurt any team. But this could destroy a young team, who is still feeling their way through the league and with veteran players learning a brand new system.

Without practice time, they are sitting ducks.

The Travel Schedule

There are 87 days from the start of the season to December 31st, 41 games playing in that time period, 23 on the road, 18 at home.

Total days not playing hockey, 46.

That is 7 games back-to-back.

There are 23 games with 1 day between.

Seven games with 2 days between.

And 3 games with 3 days between.

Did I mention they will have traveled 30,790 Miles by then?

Here let me show you in Table Form!

When does the team have time for practice?

Logically the answer says between games with 2 days and 3 days and some 1 day betweens.

That’s only 10 games with more than 2 days off in between.

That is not enough time for a team to be successful if they are struggling like the Coyotes.

They have played 20 games, tonight is game 21.

Can the practice they had yesterday help? Or will they only be able to work out the things that seem to be dragging them down in December? Which is when they have more than one day off between games that are not holidays.

This is just a theory and something to consider when looking at the Coyotes as a whole at the moment.

Practice doesn’t make perfect, it makes permanent.