Seattle's first pro sports team was named the Metropolitans and played hockey beginning in 1915. Over 100 years later, a pro hockey franchise at the highest level will debut in the city, as the Seattle Kraken will play their first NHL game on Oct. 12. To say the Pacific Northwest has been salivating over an NHL team would be an understatement, as Seattle Kraken jerseys have set merchandise records. The Kraken became the best-selling NHL expansion team in terms of merchandise sales, surpassing the mark set by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in 2017. You can buy Kraken jerseys here.

While t-shirts, flex hats, and hoodies have been popular, Kraken jerseys have been the apples of many fans' eyes. Eighteen months of planning, design and production went into the jerseys, which honor the Pacific Northwest. The Kraken sweaters consist of four shades of blue, with dark blue being the primary color of the home jerseys. A dash of red called "Red Alert" also adorns the home Kraken jerseys in the eye of the "S" logo. Many familiar names will wear the uniform this season since the projected starting lineup features several Stanley Cup Winners like Jaden Schwartz on the wing, Vince Dunn as a defenseman and Philipp Grubauer in goal. See the selection here.

Fanatics

You can also customize your authentic Kraken uniform with any name and two-digit number you'd like for a unique design all of your own. And whether you're planning on being at Climate Pledge Arena on opening night, watching from home, or adding to your NHL jersey collection, you'll want to place your orders in time for the start of the season.

The Kraken will begin their 2021 NHL regular-season debut on Oct. 12 against the Golden Knights. NHL legend Ron Francis is the general manager and has tasked former Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol with leading an intriguing mix of veterans and youngsters.

This will be Seattle's first professional hockey team since the Seattle Totems of the Western Hockey League, and the first Seattle-based team to compete for the Stanley Cup since the Seattle Metropolitans in 1924. The Metropolitans were the first American team to win the Stanley Cup in 1917, but ceased operations just seven years later when the Seattle Ice Arena was turned into a parking garage.

The Kraken will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who made the Stanley Cup Final in their first season of operation in 2017-18. Before the Kraken make history as the NHL's 32nd franchise, be sure to check out the new Kraken uniforms and more Kraken gear.

Ready to get the hottest game day gear today? See the newly-launched Seattle Kraken jerseys today and support the team this season. Shop now.

We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.