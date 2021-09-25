Seven new franchises have joined the NHL since 1998, expanding the league's geographical footprint and bringing in new fan bases. The league's newest franchise takes the ice during the 2021-22 NHL schedule as the Seattle Kraken drop the puck on Oct. 12 at the Las Vegas Golden Knights. While the Vancouver Canucks are located just over the Canadian border, no American NHL team is within 800 miles of Seattle, giving many in the Pacific Northwest a new rooting interest. The Kraken's official sweaters hit retailers in the last week and are being scooped up by new fans of the franchise and NHL diehards alike. You can buy them here.

Deep sea blue is the primary home color for Seattle, while the team's road sweater is predominantly white. Both have a sleek tentacle-shaped "S" logo on the front with a red eye. The Kraken built through defense and goaltending in the hopes of being competitive from an early stage. Mark Giordano, Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson are a few of the team's top defenders, while Philipp Grubauer is expected to start in goal. Yanni Gourde, Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle are candidates to be on the team's top line of forwards.

You can also customize your authentic Kraken uniform with any name and two-digit number you'd like for a unique design all of your own. And whether you're planning on being at Climate Pledge Arena on opening night, watching from home, or adding to your NHL jersey collection, you'll want to place your orders in time for the start of the season.

The Kraken will begin their 2021 NHL regular-season debut on Oct. 12 against the Golden Knights. NHL legend Ron Francis is the general manager and has tasked former Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol with leading an intriguing mix of veterans and youngsters.

This will be Seattle's first professional hockey team since the Seattle Totems of the Western Hockey League, and the first Seattle-based team to compete for the Stanley Cup since the Seattle Metropolitans in 1924. The Metropolitans were the first American team to win the Stanley Cup in 1917, but ceased operations just seven years later when the Seattle Ice Arena was turned into a parking garage.

The Kraken will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who made the Stanley Cup Final in their first season of operation in 2017-18.

