Ever since the NHL granted Seattle an expansion franchise in December 2018, the buzz has been growing. With the Seattle Kraken set to begin play during the 2021-22 NHL season, jersey collectors and newly-minted Kraken fans everywhere have been eagerly awaiting a chance to buy Seattle Kraken gear. Now, the brand-new Kraken jerseys are available, and you can buy them here.

Seattle's sleek look features a deep sea blue, ice blue, boundless blue, shadow blue and red alert color combination with a tentacle-shaped "S" logo in the center. The home jerseys are blue, while the away uniforms are white. Popular Seattle Kraken players like Mark Giordano, Philipp Grubauer, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev are all among the options. See the selection here.

Fanatics

You can also customize your authentic Kraken uniform with any name and two-digit number you'd like for a unique design all of your own. And whether you're planning on being at Climate Pledge Arena on opening night, watching from home, or adding to your NHL jersey collection, you'll want to place your orders in time for the start of the season.

The Kraken will begin their 2021 NHL regular-season debut on Oct. 12 against the Golden Knights. NHL legend Ron Francis is the general manager and has tasked former Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol with leading an intriguing mix of veterans and youngsters.

This will be Seattle's first professional hockey team since the Seattle Totems of the Western Hockey League, and the first Seattle-based team to compete for the Stanley Cup since the Seattle Metropolitans in 1924. The Metropolitans were the first American team to win the Stanley Cup in 1917, but ceased operations just seven years later when the Seattle Ice Arena was turned into a parking garage.

The Kraken will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who made the Stanley Cup Final in their first season of operation in 2017-18. Before the Kraken make history as the NHL's 32nd franchise, be sure to check out the new Kraken uniforms and more Kraken gear.

Ready to get the hottest game day gear today? See the newly-launched Seattle Kraken jerseys today and support the team this season. Shop now.

We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.