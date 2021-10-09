In just a few short days, the Seattle Kraken will make their NHL debuts, although they've already joined another exclusive NHL club. The Kraken will join teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild as a small fraternity of squads whose names don't end with an "S." But there is a prominent "S" displayed on Seattle Kraken jerseys, as the letter is the logo for the NHL's 32nd franchise. You can buy Kraken jerseys here.

Fans will have to wait until Oct. 23 to see the debut of Seattle Kraken home jerseys in regular season action, but unique to the home Kraken sweaters is the absence of white anywhere on the jerseys. Dark blue is the primary color, with various shades of lighter blue making up the "S" logo and the Space Needle secondary anchor on the shoulders. White does appear abundantly on the away Kraken jerseys, as it's the primary color with dark blue secondary anchors. These away jerseys will make their debuts on Oct. 12 with Philipp Grubauer, Brandon Tanev and Jamie Oleksiak being the team's top jersey sellers thus far. See the selection here.

The Kraken will begin their 2021 NHL regular-season debut on Oct. 12 against the Golden Knights. NHL legend Ron Francis is the general manager and has tasked former Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol with leading an intriguing mix of veterans and youngsters.

This will be Seattle's first professional hockey team since the Seattle Totems of the Western Hockey League, and the first Seattle-based team to compete for the Stanley Cup since the Seattle Metropolitans in 1924. The Metropolitans were the first American team to win the Stanley Cup in 1917, but ceased operations just seven years later when the Seattle Ice Arena was turned into a parking garage.

The Kraken will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who made the Stanley Cup Final in their first season of operation in 2017-18. Before the Kraken make history as the NHL's 32nd franchise, be sure to check out the new Kraken uniforms and more Kraken gear.

We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.