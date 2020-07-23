Watch Now: Top Wagering Trends: Best NHL Wager To Make Now ( 1:34 )

Seattle, meet the Kraken. The NHL announced the name of its newest expansion team on Thursday. Anyone who guessed the new team would be the Seattle Kraken, congrats! You were correct. The team released the logo and name in a live press conference and also tweeted out a very cool hype video showing some of the inspiration for the name:

The team will be the NHL's 32nd franchise and is expected to play in the 2021-22 season.

Judging by the look of announcement, their team colors will be light blue and navy -- perfect for an ocean theme. They released three logos, including the "S" that pays homage to the history of hockey in the city, an anchor with the space needle mixed in the design and the third with the "Seattle Kraken" name.

Seattle Kraken

The announcement was made at Climate Pledge Arena, the future home of the Kraken. It's the world's first sustainable arena. Those working on the construction of the arena were on hand for the event.

At the announcement, it was note that the name "Kraken" connects to the fans to the city's maritime heritage and the mystery of the sea.

The team teased their name on Wednesday, tweeting out that the name would be dropped on Thursday at 12 ET. The clip suggested it would be water themed, which was accurate foreshadowing.

The NHL originally planned to announce the name of its newest team during this season's All-Star break. The delay was in part caused by trademarks, with the team wanting to have options.

Back in January, they responded to rumors that the team would be called "Kraken" saying, "While we're aware of some fishy rumors surrounding our team name, please rest assured we're doing our due diligence by scouring the depths of the ocean, the tallest mountains, and the densest parts of the forest to find the right name for our great, green city."