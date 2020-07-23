The NHL's newest addition officially has a name: The Seattle Kraken. The team made the shift from "Seattle NHL team" to the Kraken on Thursday during an unveiling event at their future home, the Climate Pledge Arena.
The colors of ice blue and navy with red accents plays into the the franchise's nautical theme while the logos pay homage to the city by including the Space Needle.
"Release the Kraken" and "Let's get Kraken" are already catching on as slogans for the league's 32nd franchise, which will start playing games next season.
Whenever there's a new addition, it's good to welcome them and make them feel at home, and that's just what the rest of the NHL is doing with the Kraken.
The city of Brotherly Love is showing some of that love to the "newbies."
Just a little tough Brotherly Love for the newbies.— x-Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 23, 2020
Time to get Kraken, @NHLSeattle_. (We couldn’t resist.) pic.twitter.com/6dd3g5U0rS
The Arizona Coyotes welcomed them to the show.
Welcome to the show, Kraken! 🐙 https://t.co/6E5toSAdKM— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 23, 2020
The Kraken have arrived.
The Kraken have entered the chat 👀 pic.twitter.com/BlWNykZXlf— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 23, 2020
The Maple Leafs know it's time to get kraken.
Time to get Kraken.— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 23, 2020
Congrats on the name @NHLSeattle_ 👏pic.twitter.com/fWUSiFVnYc
The Anaheim Ducks also welcomed them to the squad.
Let’s get it, Kraken. pic.twitter.com/0TS1VJXktE— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 23, 2020
The Canucks had jokes.
Welcome Squidwards. Hockey in the Pacific Northwest will never be the same. https://t.co/V0uRgjanhW pic.twitter.com/tT9D2xea75— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 23, 2020
Emoji buddy alert.
Emoji buddies! 🐙🐙🐙 https://t.co/yxatMi7VkP— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 23, 2020
The Blues are looking forward to their first introduction to the Kraken.
See ya soon! https://t.co/kVTzVc8D56— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 23, 2020
Vegas wants a source on this one.
Again.... source???? https://t.co/xMJ7VZMma9— y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 23, 2020
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson welcomed them to the city.
Welcome to Seattle!!! #ReleaseTheKraken https://t.co/bV8PMqDzNs— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 23, 2020
The Bruins welcomed them aboard.
Welcome aboard, @NHLSeattle_! https://t.co/cDMkQWUKSJ— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 23, 2020
The Mutineers, a Call of Duty League team, might feel a little ripped off.
Wait a minute... https://t.co/gtvFaIJTjl— Florida Mutineers (@Mutineers) July 23, 2020