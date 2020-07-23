Watch Now: Top Wagering Trends: Best NHL Wager To Make Now ( 1:34 )

The NHL's newest addition officially has a name: The Seattle Kraken. The team made the shift from "Seattle NHL team" to the Kraken on Thursday during an unveiling event at their future home, the Climate Pledge Arena.

The colors of ice blue and navy with red accents plays into the the franchise's nautical theme while the logos pay homage to the city by including the Space Needle.

"Release the Kraken" and "Let's get Kraken" are already catching on as slogans for the league's 32nd franchise, which will start playing games next season.

Whenever there's a new addition, it's good to welcome them and make them feel at home, and that's just what the rest of the NHL is doing with the Kraken.

The city of Brotherly Love is showing some of that love to the "newbies."

The Arizona Coyotes welcomed them to the show.

The Kraken have arrived.

The Maple Leafs know it's time to get kraken.

The Anaheim Ducks also welcomed them to the squad.

The Canucks had jokes.

Emoji buddy alert.

The Blues are looking forward to their first introduction to the Kraken.

Vegas wants a source on this one.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson welcomed them to the city.

The Bruins welcomed them aboard.

The Mutineers, a Call of Duty League team, might feel a little ripped off.