Seattle mayor meets with NHL, says city wants an expansion team playing in 2020
Slowly but surely, hockey appears to be heading to Seattle
By the opening of the 2020-21 season, the NHL may very well have 32 teams. Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan and the Oak View Group, which is behind $700-million renovations of the city's KeyArena, met Tuesday with the NHL's Executive Committee, and Durkan told the media afterward not only that Seattle wants an expansion team in the league by 2020 but that the NHL "wants that, too."
David Bonderman, a billionaire businessman and part of the Seattle team's prospective ownership group, met the media alongside Durkan and added that the NHL could officially vote on the expansion team on Dec. 2. The NHL is expected to confirm later Tuesday whether that vote will occur.
Bonderman, Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke and other leaders of the Seattle contingent must simply wait for approval until then, but up to this point, they've generated substantial interest in bringing the NHL to their city.
A year after the league introduced the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, the Seattle City Council has already approved renovations to KeyArena, which the Oak View Group said would be NHL-ready by October 2020. Bonderman, Leiweke and Co. also claimed, after a prospective season-ticket drive in March, that they hit their goal of 10,000 deposits in just 12 minutes. Durkan, meanwhile, has repeatedly pledged support for the NHL putting a team in KeyArena, which used to host the NBA's Seattle SuperSonics.
Even Washington's governor has hinted at hockey coming to town, once suggesting the team already has a name picked out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL Power Rankings: Lightning on top
The defending Stanley Cup champs are back, but they're up against a heavyweight Eastern Co...
-
Thornton shaves his massive beard
Jumbo Joe's 'lifestyle' beard is gone
-
Capitals receive their Stanley Cup rings
The Caps finally received their long-awaited championship jewelry
-
Best DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Oct 3
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Stanley Cup odds, top picks, predictions
David Kelly's NHL model keeps crushing sportsbooks
-
Shea Weber named Canadiens captain
Weber takes the 'C' patch from Max Pacioretty, who was traded to the Golden Knights