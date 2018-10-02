Seattle mayor meets with NHL, says city wants an expansion team playing in 2020

By the opening of the 2020-21 season, the NHL may very well have 32 teams. Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan and the Oak View Group, which is behind $700-million renovations of the city's KeyArena, met Tuesday with the NHL's Executive Committee, and Durkan told the media afterward not only that Seattle wants an expansion team in the league by 2020 but that the NHL "wants that, too."

Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan says they want to open play in 2020 and says the NHL "wants that, too." — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 2, 2018

The Oak View Group and Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan met with the NHL’s Executive Committee this morning at the league offices in NYC.



An expansion vote for Seattle could be held as early as December with the plan for play to start in 2020/21. pic.twitter.com/CU5E3ZTTpc — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) October 2, 2018

David Bonderman, a billionaire businessman and part of the Seattle team's prospective ownership group, met the media alongside Durkan and added that the NHL could officially vote on the expansion team on Dec. 2. The NHL is expected to confirm later Tuesday whether that vote will occur.

Bonderman, Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke and other leaders of the Seattle contingent must simply wait for approval until then, but up to this point, they've generated substantial interest in bringing the NHL to their city.

A year after the league introduced the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, the Seattle City Council has already approved renovations to KeyArena, which the Oak View Group said would be NHL-ready by October 2020. Bonderman, Leiweke and Co. also claimed, after a prospective season-ticket drive in March, that they hit their goal of 10,000 deposits in just 12 minutes. Durkan, meanwhile, has repeatedly pledged support for the NHL putting a team in KeyArena, which used to host the NBA's Seattle SuperSonics.

Even Washington's governor has hinted at hockey coming to town, once suggesting the team already has a name picked out.