Senators owner files $700M lawsuit after fallout over troubled plans for new arena in Ottawa
Just a standard day in the NHL by Ottawa's standards
After nearly four years of work to develop Ottawa's LeBreton Flats neighborhood and move the Senators to a new downtown arena, team owner Eugene Melnyk and his Capital Sports Management group are suing their business partner, Trinity Development Group, for $700 million.
That's according to the Ottawa Citizen, which relayed Friday the National Capital Commission's public announcement of a dispute between Melnyk and Trinity chairman John Ruddy.
NCC board member Aditya Jha told the Citizen that both sides began exploring design proposals for LeBreton Flats in 2015. Those plans included construction of 4,000 housing units and an arena to replace the Senators' Canadian Tire Centre, the team's home since 1996. Melynk and Ruddy were then "chosen as the preferred candidate" to carry out the project in 2016.
Almost three years later, the entire plan is in jeopardy, per the Citizen.
The (NCC) board was told that unresolved partnership issues between the two main players -- Melnyk ... and Ruddy -- have stopped the approval process at the 11th hour, only months before shovels were to hit the ground on the city's generations-old wasteland.
In truth, the meeting publicly exposed a story whispered about privately for months -- that Melnyk and Ruddy have a strained working relationship.
Melnyk's Capital Sports Management is now suing Trinity "because of an egregious conflict of interest." According to Shaamini Yogaretnam of the Citizen, the lawsuit alleges that Ruddy began developing a separate housing property near the proposed construction site -- a property that would've been in "direct competition" with the LeBreton Flats project.
So how does it affect the Senators? At the very least, it seems that any idea of a new area or downtown relocation has been shoved to the back burner, even if Melnyk had spent years invested in the possibility.
The controversy isn't the first to hit Ottawa as of late. Melnyk himself kicked off a polarizing 2018-19 NHL season by bizarrely announcing the team's rebuild, and that was before an in-arena mishap, harassment-fueled player drama and the explosion of fake Twitter supporters.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Penguins goalie Matt Murray lands on IR
The two-time Stanley Cup champion has struggled to stay consistent for Pittsburgh the past...
-
NHL Wins and Sins this week
A very positive and thankful edition of what's right and wrong in the NHL this week
-
NHL Power Rankings: Thanksgiving edition
This exercise is going to be a whole lot easier for people in Nashville than in Los Angele...
-
Bergeron out for 'extended period'
Bergeron could miss up to four weeks after injuring his ribs against the Stars
-
Oilers fire McLellan, install Hitchcock
McLellan just couldn't do enough with the pieces he had
-
Trocheck suffers gruesome leg injury
The Panthers don't believe the injury will be short-term