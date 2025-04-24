The Ottawa Senators will try to dig out of a two-game hole when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 during the 2025 NHL playoffs on Thursday. After falling 6-2 in Game 1, the Senators rallied at Scotiabank Arena to send Game 2 into overtime. However, the home team still emerged victorious after Max Domi scored on a wrist shot for the 3-2 final and 2-0 series lead. Puck drop from Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada is set for 7 p.m. ET. Ottawa is a -126 favorite on the money line (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Senators vs. Maple Leafs odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Toronto is the +105 underdog (risk $100 to win $105). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Senators are also -1.5 (+198) on the puck line.

Maple Leafs +1.5 on the puck line (-240)



Toronto has now won seven straight going back to April 9 and has been on the right side of the puck line in each game. The last two meetings between these teams at Canadian Tire Centre have been decided by one goal, but the SportsLine projection model is backing the Leafs to keep dominating in over 70% of simulations.

Auston Matthews anytime goal-scorer (+125)

The three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner hasn't scored a postseason goal yet, but he's knocking at the door. Matthews was on a three-game goal streak when the regular season wrapped up, and he's facing a team he has scored 25 career goals against in 35 games. DraftKings Sportsbook lists this player prop at +125.

