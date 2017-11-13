Sergei Bobrovsky—And All His Glory

Through the thick and thin of the season to date, there has been one constant for the Columbus Blue Jackets—Sergei Bobrovsky.

Today's an off day for the Columbus Blue Jackets before the team looks it make it two straight wins Tuesday night in Montreal.

The Les Habitants, Canadiens, are without the services off all-world goalie Carey Price (the infamous lower body?) and have been getting hot play in the form of backup Charlie Lindgren, who had all of two career NHL games prior to the season.

Goaltending Is Our Theme Here

But this post is dedicated to our boy Bob.

Upon laying claim to his second Vezina a season ago, Sergei Bobrovsky has been among the best goalies in the league again this year.

.925 Save % — 10th in league

2.24 GAA — 6th in league

9 Wins — T-3rd in league

Speaking of hot goaltending, Saturday is all fresh in our minds.

If you’re kicking back your second coffee trying to get through Monday at work, just behold the glory of Goalie Bob again.

just put this save in the hall of fame#CBJ pic.twitter.com/0qLdMZpS7n — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 12, 2017

You know Bobrovsky did something special when his save of the year candidacy was Saturday night’s SportsCenter top Play of the Day.

Sergei Bobrovsky‘s huge OT save in Detroit is Saturday’s @SportsCenter top play of the day. It was pretty sweet. — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) November 12, 2017

Move aside college football. Oh yeah, didn't Ohio State also stomp another school from up north that day?

But I digress.

It’s great to see how good Sergei Bobrovsky has been, of course because he’s such a solid piece for the Blue Jackets, but one of the good guys. From a selfish perspective, and while not even pointing to the accolades—2x Vezina winner: 2013, 2017, All-Star: 2015, 2017—but he’s finally healthy.

We remember the lofty expectations placed upon the Union Blue train when they finished 2014-15 with a bang—15-1-1 to close out the season. The impending summer that brought to town Brandon Saad, amid a heightened buzz for the season ahead, but instead gave way to struggle, coaching changes, and the trade of one star for another.

Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Then there were the numerous games lost to groin injuries that sidelined Bob. It sure is nice to see the success culminating together for player and team now.

Admiring Bob in gif form.

I know what you’re probably thinking, but let’s just bask in the glow right now, and worry about April when we get there. Right now, we might not be feeling as good if it wasn’t for No. 72 in the crease most nights.

Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

You want a goalie that can steal you games, and the skaters are poised to have his back more often than not.

Active Leaders

Among active goaltenders, Bobrovsky is 13th among GAA (2.43) and 4th among save percentage (.920). Since entering the NHL in 2010-11, his 190 career victories places him second behind Braden Holtby (201) among goaltenders to debut that same year.

Milestone Watch

With Goalie Bob just 10 wins off the pace for 200 in his career, I’ll go ahead and say he hits that nice round number by Christmas.