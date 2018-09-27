Sharks' Erik Karlsson asks new mate Marc-Edouard Vlasic about time he 'tried to end my life'

Meeting people at a new job is always awkward, and when people at that new job have tried to stab you with a hockey stick in the past, it doesn't do anything to alleviate the tension. Erik Karlsson was traded to the Sharks from the Ottawa Senators two weeks ago, and his likely new defensive partner is Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

The two have a bit of a history, with Vlasic infamously spearing Karlsson on Dec. 16, 2016.

The two seem to be taking the "awkward" (read: violent) moment in stride. According to The Athletic's Kevin Kurz, when Karlsson was asked about the incident he immediately confronted Vlasic about it.

@KKurzNHL

The two were both good sports about the incident -- you can't take anything personally on the ice after all. But you can tell from his reaction that Karlsson was thinking about it . "Oh f---" is a pretty knee-jerk reaction to a question that pointed.

Vlasic is undoubtedly glad it "didn't work" now. The Sharks currently have one of the deepest defensive units in the NHL, with Karlsson only adding to an impressive corps. Karlsson and Vlasic have the potential to be an excellent pairing, and the Sharks should find themselves right in the running for the Western Conference crown -- if Vlasic doesn't kill Karlsson halfway through the season.

Karlsson will make his preseason debut on Thursday against the Flames.