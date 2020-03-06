Sharks fans attend home game despite public health officials' warning to cancel large events over coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in California, Santa Clara County public health officials recommended that sporting events be canceled on Thursday. However, the San Jose Sharks elected to allow fans attend Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

While it wasn't quite the normal-sized crowd, the Sharks still sold 14,517 tickets at the SAP Center, according to USA Today. San Jose's season average is 16,550, so there were around 2,000 fewer fans in the seats than usual.

The coronavirus has killed more than 3,300 people worldwide and there have been nearly 100,000 cases across the globe, according to CBS News. Earlier in the day on Thursday, public health officials revealed that there were 20 cases specifically in Santa Clara County after six new cases were discovered.

Despite the outbreak, fans weren't bothered enough to stay home for Thursday's game.

"It gives you pause, but it doesn't stop us from doing anything," Sharks fan Bryan Garrett told USA Today. "They've won three in a row. I've got to show up."

The fans that did show up saw a hard-fought battle, but the Wild ultimately came away with a 3-2 win. The team is evaluating the situation ahead of their next two games on Saturday and Sunday, both of which will be at the SAP Center.