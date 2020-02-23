Sharks' Joe Thornton says it's tempting to move to a Stanley Cup contender ahead of trade deadline
Could the veteran forward be on the move before the trade deadline?
Joe Thornton finds himself in arguably the most interesting position of his 22-year NHL tenure. The San Jose Sharks are not going to make the playoffs, and with the clock ticking towards the end of his career, there's a chance he could make his way to a team with a chance at winning the Stanley Cup considering the trade deadline is approaching. He told Kevin Kurz of the Athletic that the jump to a contender was tempting.
"You know, it is," Thornton said of a trade to a team higher up in the standings. "But it's not like I feel this is my last year. I feel like I'm healthy, I feel like I still have a lot in the tank left. It's not like a last-hurrah-type thing. I feel good, and my mind feels great. It's not like 'Oh, this is going to be my last shot at it.' So that's where my mind is at right now."
It's certainly promising that the Sharks center feels great physically, but the fact of the matter is at 40 years old, and what's left in the tank diminishes exponentially at that age. It's why talk of making the move to a team that could secure him the first championship of his career has been making waves.
Thornton is currently 14th on the all-time points list at 1,503. He's won a Hart Trophy (2006), an Art Ross Trophy (2006), and an Olympic gold medal (2010). This year, he's racked up 25 points through 60 games for an injury-plagued Sharks team. Over the last three years, he's signed one-year deals to stay in San Jose. It's a habit that's been so ingrained into his life that he'd be willing to return to the team even if he did go ring chasing at the deadline.
"There's lots of possibilities," Thornton told the Athletic. "That could be an option. There's lots to play with. It is what it is, and we'll see what happens. I'm a Shark now, and I love being a Shark."
Since getting traded from the Boston Bruins during the 2005-06 season, Thornton has put up 1,049 points in 1,094 games.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ovechkin scores 700th goal
The greatest goal scorer of this generation just reached another legendary milestone
-
Can Ovechkin beat Gretzky's goal record?
The all-time goals record no longer seems unbreakable
-
NHL Trade Deadline tracker: What to know
The latest activity around the Feb. 24 trade deadline
-
CBJ's Gerbe takes on two taller Flyers
The diminutive center proves once again that size does not matter
-
Jake DeBrusk gets interviewed by father
Seeing the two poke fun at each other was an excellent bit of entertainment
-
Golden Knights acquire Martinez
The Golden Knights sent a pair of second round picks to the Kings in the deal
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown
-
NHL All-Star Skills competition takeaways
Live updates and coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday night