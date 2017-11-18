Sharks recall Danny O’Regan from Barracuda

The Sharks might be mixing things up as they take on the Boston Bruins tonight. The Barracuda’s top center, Daniel O’Regan, has been recalled to the big club, ahead of the Barracuda’s match against the Ontario Reign this afternoon.

In 12 games with the ‘Cuda so far, O’Regan has notched six goals and is third on the team with six assists. He’s one of the team’s leaders in shots on goal, ranking second with 29. Last year, he totaled 58 points in 63 games, leading all rookies in the AHL and earning the Dudley "Red" Garrett Memorial Award for the AHL's Rookie of the Year.

In three games with the big club last year, he had one goal. He had one goal in the four preseason games this year, as well as two assists.

No word yet if he’ll be in the line up, but with the ‘Cuda also playing today, it seems likely that he won’t be a healthy scratch. A natural center, it’s O’Regan will probably slot onto the third or fourth line.